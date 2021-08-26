Mukesh Ambani Kovid 19 vaccine: Reliance Life Sciences gets regulatory approval for 2-dose vaccine tests – Drug Regulatory Authority approves Reliance Life Sciences for clinical trials of 2-dose corona vaccine.

Highlights The purpose of determining the maximum tolerability (MTD) of clinical trials in the first phase is to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and mechanism of action of the vaccine.

The first phase tests are usually taken to test the strength of the dose tolerated for 58 days.

Upon completion, the company may apply for Phase-2/3 tests.

New Delhi

The Drug Regulatory Authority of India has approved Reliance Life Sciences for clinical trials of 2-dose corona vaccine (Covid 19 vaccine). Reliance Life Sciences’ Covid 1V vaccine is a candidate recombinant protein based vaccine. Reliance Life Sciences is a part of Reliance Industries.

Reliance Life Science’s application was reviewed and approved at the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) meeting on Thursday. Sources told ET that Reliance had approached the drug regulator for testing the first phase of its proposed two-dose vaccine.

What is known in Phase-1 tests

The purpose of determining the maximum tolerability (MTD) of clinical trials in the first phase is to obtain reliable information on safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and mechanism of action of the vaccine. One person says, “Phase-1 tests are usually taken for 58 days to test the strength of the tolerated dose. After this is completed, the company can apply for phase-2/3 tests.”

Also read: Adani and L&T are also in the race to win contracts for space launch vehicles, signing contracts with private companies for the first time



6 Covid vaccines have been authorized for emergency use in the country

So far there are 6 Covid 19 vaccines in India, which have received Emergency Use Authority (EMA). Zydus Cadila vaccine became the sixth coronavirus vaccine to receive EUA in India last week, after Serum Institute of India’s Kovishield, Bharat Biotech’s Kovacin, Russia’s Sputnik V and American companies Modern and Johnson & Johnson. Developed by Biological E.