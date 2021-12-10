Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani 1st birthday party to attend Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya Zaheer Khan reach Jamnagar

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Zaheer Khan arrived in Jamnagar on Friday afternoon to attend the first birthday party of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s grandson Prithvi Akash Ambani. Prithvi is the son of Akash and Shloka Ambani. He was born on 10 December 2020.

Prithvi’s birthday will be celebrated at the Jamnagar farmhouse of the Ambani family. All precautions are being taken to ensure tight security during the event. Media reports said that Hardik Pandya was seen with wife Natasha Stankovic and son Agastya at the Jamnagar airport. He had come to attend the ceremony.

Former Indian fast bowler Zaheer Khan was also seen with wife Sagarika Ghatge. Rohit Sharma, the newly-appointed India captain in the limited overs format, was also seen at the Jamnagar airport with his wife and daughter. There are talks of Sachin Tendulkar and his family also arriving at the function.

The Ambani family has to go straight to Jamnagar from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding in Jaipur. It is being told that there will be worship for the earth in Shri Dwarkadhish temple. After that the party will start in the evening. The guest list from Bollywood has stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

A letter of safety protocol has also been sent along with the invitation to all the guests. Double vaccination of Kovid has been made mandatory for all the guests attending the ceremony. In the note issued for the safety protocol, it is written that all the guests coming from outside Mumbai should share their daily RTPCR test report from December 7 to December 10.

This is only for those guests who are reaching Jamnagar by private jet. It is also written in it that on December 10, flight will be arranged from Mumbai to Jamnagar. The guests will then be given the facility of a return flight on December 11. Guests will also have the facility to self-quarantine themselves at the guest house in Jamnagar.

According to media reports, this party will be held in the Quarantine Bio-bubble. Special arrangements have been made for the children to play. Toys for the earth have been imported from the Netherlands. International chefs from Italy and Thailand will prepare dishes for the guests.