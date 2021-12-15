Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Reliance Group Sports Connection From IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians To NBA ISL Tennis ATP World Tour 250 Event

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Group is also maintaining its dominance in the world of sports. Reliance’s chairperson Nita Ambani often takes steps to encourage sports at the grassroots level in India.

Mukesh Ambani’s name comes in the list of India’s richest businessman. His company has spread its feet everywhere from Reliance Telecom to the world of sports. Reliance’s entry in the sports space is not only in cricket but also in other sports. Even the life of Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani has been deeply affected by the IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

The team owned by Reliance in IPL is Mumbai Indians. This team is one of the most successful teams in the history of IPL. This team has so far won the IPL title for the most number of times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020). Apart from this, Reliance has also invested in the world of football and basketball.

After 1996, the world’s most popular event, the ATP World Tour 250, is being organized under the leadership of IMG Reliance. Apart from this, the Indian Super League (ISL) of football was started in India under the leadership of IGM Reliance. Nita Ambani is its founding chairperson.

Apart from this, in 2019, Nita Ambani had a partnership with the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 6 years under the banner of Reliance Group. Children associated with Reliance Foundation’s Junior NBA program also got to see NBA matches held in India.

On this occasion, Nita Ambani had said that, ‘We are the youngest nation in the world with over 600 million Indians under the age of 25, and I strongly believe that the future of Indian sport is bright, brilliant and beautiful. ‘ He also thanked the NBA for “believing in Indian basketball and being a great partner”.

How Mumbai Indians changed the world of teacher Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani was born in 1963 in a middle class family. His first love was teaching children. She got married to Mukesh Ambani in 1985. He then established a Ghirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. 56-year-old Nita Ambani is currently working to develop sports in India to the lowest level. He was awarded the Rashtriya Khel Ratna Protsahan Award in 2017.

At the Sports Business Summit in London, Nita Ambani said, “I was 44 years old when sports changed my life, my outlook and my worldview. It all started with cricket and Mumbai Indians in 2009. This was the second season. Our team was at the bottom of the table. I had no knowledge of cricket, but I went to South Africa to be with the team in all the difficult times.

Nita Ambani further said, “My journey with the team from the first meeting till today has been incredible. Learned about the game from cricket legends. Today Mumbai Indians team is one of the most successful teams in IPL.