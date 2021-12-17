Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Top in World Richest Sports Team Owners Sport is key part of Reliance Industries gameplay in India

All types of sports are played in India. Cricket rules them all. However, Reliance is promoting sports other than cricket as well.

Mukesh Ambani ranks first in the list of owners of the world’s richest sports teams. In the list released by Forbes in April 2021, he surpassed former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer to reach the first place.

In the year 2020, Steve Ballmer was at number one. According to Forbes, Ballmer, owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, now has a net worth of $68.7 billion, up from $52.7 billion a year ago, while Mukesh Ambani’s net worth is more than $84.5 billion (as of April 2021, according to Forbes). Is. According to Forbes, the top 20 owners of teams in major sports leagues have a combined net worth of $427 billion. In this, Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries, is at number one.

Reliance Industries is believed to be playing a strong sports content game to provide the necessary boost to its telecom operations. All types of sports are played in India. Cricket rules them all. However, Reliance is promoting sports other than cricket as well.

Viacom18 (a 51:49 joint venture between Mukesh Ambani-owned Network18 and ViacomCBS) had acquired the media broadcast rights (for $60 million (approximately Rs 450 crore) for the FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar on 11 September 2021. .

Interestingly, till 2010, the broadcast rights were held by Walt Disney Company India’s sports network Star Sports. Viacom18 is, of course, slowly acquiring the broadcast rights for a series of sports events. The special thing is that many of these rights have been acquired by RISE Worldwide, a sports management firm owned by Reliance Industries.

RISE Worldwide was earlier known as IMG Reliance. All these things point to the fact that Reliance Industries is serious about running the game as a business entity. Sport is an integral part of Reliance Industries’ gameplay in the country.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani is the founder and chairman of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL). Nita Ambani and Reliance have also contributed extensively in the Indian Super League.

Reliance Foundation is working on the development of football in rural parts of India. Football Academy is being run under Reliance Foundation Youth Sports. It is headed by Akash Ambani. He also heads Reliance Jio. Reliance Foundation Youth Sports has created several programs under which talented players are given to many clubs and such players are searched.