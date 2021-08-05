Mukesh Ambani Reliance BP Mobility announces EV commitment in partnership with Swiggy

The country’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani’s company Reliance Industries is stepping into new sectors. Now Reliance BP Mobility Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, has forayed into the electric vehicle segment.

According to a statement issued by Reliance Industries, Reliance BP Mobility foraying into the electric vehicle segment has entered into an agreement with food delivery platform Swiggy. Under this agreement, Reliance BP Mobility will set up battery swapping stations. From these stations, electric two-wheelers included in Swiggy’s delivery network will be able to do battery swap. With this, Swiggy’s electric two-wheelers will get rid of battery charging.

Bringing more and more electric vehicles will help: This partnership will help Swiggy to add more and more electric vehicles to its delivery network, the statement said. The partnership aims to promote battery-powered electric vehicles. According to the statement, Reliance BP Mobility Limited will set up battery swapping stations under the brand name Jio-BP. Through these stations, Swiggy’s delivery partners will be provided with battery swapping and other technical support.

Promoting Electric Mobility will help: Harsh C Mehta, CEO, Reliance BP Mobility Limited, says that the company has forayed into the e-mobility segment with the aim of promoting the government’s vision of electric mobility. He said that the company is committed to creating an electric ecosystem to help promote electric mobility in the country. Leveraging BP’s global experience, the company is setting up electric vehicle charging hubs and battery swapping stations across the country. These stations will be fully digitized and will benefit all the stakeholders.

Reliance will also enter the green energy segment: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced his foray into the green energy segment at the Annual General Meeting held in June. Under this, Reliance Industries will set up a 4 Giga factory in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On their establishment, Reliance Industries will invest 75 thousand crore rupees in the next three years. These factories will manufacture photovoltaic modules, batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen electrolysers.

Value of Reliance’s green energy business to be Rs 2.6 lakh crore in five years The green energy business of Reliance Industries is getting good response from brokerage firms. US-based research and brokerage firm Bernstein Research says that the value of Reliance’s green energy business can be $ 36 billion in the next five years, about Rs 2.6 lakh crore. The US firm says the green energy business will account for around 10 per cent of Reliance’s total EBITDA.





