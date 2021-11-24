Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries Limited Buy New Cricket Team in Emirates Cricket Board UAE T20 League organizers announce Nita Ambani says great pride joy

Reliance also owns the IPL’s 5-time champion team Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians co-owner Nita Ambani said, “I look forward to strengthening our global fan base through this new league and building long-term association with them.”

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire ownership of a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB)’s upcoming UAE T20 league. “The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries’ cricket operations in global franchise-based sports,” according to a statement.

Nita Ambani said, “We take it with great pride and joy to take the adventure cricket of our Mumbai Indians brand to a new geography. We are grateful to our fans in India and abroad for their wholehearted support to Mumbai Indians.

“While Mumbai Indians will remain at the center of our cricket operations, the popularity of global T20 leagues and the attractiveness of the UAE market provide us with a unique opportunity to further unlock the value of our sports management expertise,” he added. It gives us a platform to develop young international talent and share best practices on and off the field.

Reliance Industries Limited, through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited (RSBVL), will acquire the rights to own and operate the team of the UAE T20 League.

Reliance Industries’ cricket business will now include sponsorship, consultancy, broadcast and talent management, and two cricket clubs. RIL, through Mumbai Indians, is one of the eight founding members of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman of the UAE T20 League and Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), believes that RIL’s investment in the UAE T20 League reflects the corporate industry’s confidence in the UAE’s vision and ability to promote world-class cricket. Is.

“We aim to transform cricket in the UAE through the UAE T20 League. RIL has a proven track record. The association of a big company like RIL with the league shows the confidence in us and the strength of our infrastructure.