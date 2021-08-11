Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries may by T-Mobile of Netherlands

Mukesh Ambani, the country’s richest businessman and chairman of Reliance Industries, has been buying huge companies for the last several years. He has bought around 20 companies in the last 3 years. Now they can now buy the Netherlands telecom company T-Mobile. For this, Reliance Industries is evaluating the value of T-Mobile with the help of Advisor.

T-Mobile is a Netherlands subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG. According to sources, Deutsche Mobile wants to sell its subsidiary T-Mobile for 5 billion euros for about 43 thousand crore rupees. That is, if both the companies agree on this deal, then Reliance Industries may have to spend about 43 thousand crores to buy T-Mobile.

No final decision on deal yet: Sources in the Bloomberg report say that the idea is only going on right now. No final decision has been taken regarding this deal. There is also no certainty whether Reliance will make a formal offer for the deal. Spokesmen for Deutsche Telekom and Reliance Industries did not comment on the report.

Deutsche Telekom wants to sell T-Mobile: Deutsche Telekom wants to sell its subsidiary T-Mobile. For this the company is working with Morgan Stanley. A Bloomberg report last month said that several private equity firms have shown interest in buying T-Mobile. This included Apex Partners, Apollo Global Management Inc., BC Partners and Warburg Pincus.

Reliance Industries to buy stake in American company: Reliance Industries on Tuesday announced an investment in Embry Inc., a US-based lithium-ion battery maker. Reliance has said in a statement that $ 50 million will be invested in Embry Inc., about Rs 372 crore. Through this investment, Reliance Industries will get 4.23 crore shares of Embry Inc.

Investment in Embry to help green energy business Mukesh Ambani had announced his foray into the green energy segment in June. To promote this business, Reliance has invested in Embry Inc. Apart from this, talks are also going on in Reliance and Embry Inc to set up an exclusive factory in India. If this is possible, it will help Reliance Industries to promote green energy business.





