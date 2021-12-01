Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio is also expensive from today but cheaper than Airtel and Vodafone Idea Learn

Talking about the increase in the price of prepaid recharge plans, first of all, Bharti Airtel increased the prices of its recharge plans. After which Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio also increased the price of all their pre-paid plans.

After Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, Reliance Jio has also increased its prepaid recharge plans. This increase has come into effect from 1 December. If you are a customer of Jio and you have to recharge your mobile. So you will have to pay 21 per cent more for any pack. In such a situation, it will have a direct impact on the 44 crore customers of Jio. Let us know which mobile company is providing the facility at the cheapest prices after the increase in the new recharge plans of the three companies.

Reliance Jio new plans Till now you will have to pay Rs 155 for the plan of Reliance Jio that you used to recharge for Rs 129. On the other hand, Rs 479 for Rs 399 plan, Rs 1,599 for Rs 1,299 plan, Rs 2,879 for Rs 2,399 plan will have to be paid. At the same time, for data top-up, it will now cost Rs 61 instead of Rs 51 for 6 GB data, Rs 121 instead of 101 for 12 GB and Rs 301 instead of Rs 251 for 50 GB.

Who is cheaper in Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea? If the prepaid plans of Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are to be compared. So the cheapest plan in this will be from Reliance Jio. At the same time, the plans of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea are almost the same price.

Airtel and Vodafone-Idea Pre-Paid Plans

Airtel first increased the price – Talking about the increase in the price of prepaid recharge plans, first of all, Bharti Airtel increased the prices of its recharge plans. After which Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio also increased the price of all their pre-paid plans. In such a situation, these companies have full confidence that due to these increase in prices, customers will not port to another company.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s announcement of making Jio’s prepaid tariff expensive: Know how expensive the plan will become; Airtel and VI have already increased the price

Loss to companies due to low ARPU – According to Mahesh Uppal, Telecom Matters Expert and Director of Comfirst, Indian telecom companies are facing two problems. In which the first is that they are getting the lowest average revenue per user (ARPU) of the company in the world. For which the company wants to increase the ARPU by any means. On the other hand, the challenge before the companies is that if the competitor does not increase the price, then its business will be affected.