mukesh ambani reliance share drop after halt on 15 billion dollar deal with Saudi Arabia Aramco

In the year 2019, there was an agreement between Reliance and Saudi Aramco. Under this, Saudi Aramco was to buy a 20 percent stake in Reliance’s Oil to Chemical.

On Monday, Reliance, the company of veteran billionaire Mukesh Ambani, suffered a setback of 66000 crores in a day. This setback comes after the canceled deal between Reliance and Saudi Aramco. Shares fell sharply due to disappointment among shareholders after the cancellation of the deal between the two companies.

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday fell 4.2% to Rs 2368.20 on the BSE. This reduced the company’s market cap by Rs 66,000 crore. According to experts, the valuation of Reliance’s oil to chemical business was believed to be $ 75 billion, which may change now. However, this will not affect the balance sheet of the company.

The agreement was signed between the two companies in the year 2019. Under this, Saudi Aramco was to buy a 20 percent stake in Reliance’s Oil to Chemical. Its total value was more than Rs 1.11 lakh crore. The agreement between the two companies had progressed a lot in the last two years. Reliance also appointed Aramco chairman H. Al-Rumayan as independent director.

But recently both the companies decided to cancel this deal. On Friday, Reliance issued a statement saying that the decision taken to separate the oil to chemical business from the other business of the group has been withdrawn. Both the companies have decided to cancel it in view of the changing environment.

At the same time, Aramco also issued a statement on Sunday saying that India offers tremendous opportunities for growth during the long gap. We will continue to evaluate new and existing business opportunities with potential business partners. At the same time, the company also said that the relationship between Reliance and us is very old and we will definitely explore the possibility of investment opportunities in the coming times.