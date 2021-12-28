Mukesh Ambani wants to hand over the reins to the children said – the process of change of leadership in Reliance started

Mukesh Ambani, who is now 64 years old, informed about starting the process of handing over the inheritance at the event organized on his father’s birthday. They have two sons Akash and Anant and a daughter Isha.

Referring to the leadership change in his business group, Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani on Tuesday said he wants to expedite the process of handing over the reins to the younger generation along with senior colleagues. Ambani, the country’s richest man, made a statement for the first time on his succession to the country’s most valuable company, saying, “Reliance is now part of the process of driving a significant leadership change.”

Speaking on the occasion, Ambani said that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be one of the most prestigious and strong companies in the world in the years to come. In this, apart from clean and green energy sectors, retail and telecommunications business will play an important role which is growing at an unprecedented rate.

He said, “Achieving big dreams and seemingly impossible goals requires engaging the right people and having the right leadership. Reliance is now in the process of undergoing a significant leadership change. This change will happen from the seniors of my generation to the next generation of newcomers.” He said he would like to speed up the process.

Ambani said in his address, “All seniors including me should now develop extremely capable, committed and talented young leadership at Reliance. We should guide, enable and encourage them. And when they are seen performing better than us, we should sit comfortably and applaud.”

However, he did not give further details. There was no response from the company for comment on this statement.