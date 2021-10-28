Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha became a trustee on the board of the world’s ‘largest’ museum, know why this museum is special

Reliance Industries (RIL) owner Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani has achieved a big achievement. Isha has been inducted on the board of ‘Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art’ located in Washington DC, US.

She is the youngest member of this board and will serve here for 4 years. Apart from Isha, Caroline Brahm and Peter Kimmelman have also got a place in this board.

This board also includes the Vice President of the United States, the Chief Justice of the United States, three members of the US Senate and three members of the US House of Representatives. In such a situation, it can be guessed that among which big personalities Isha will illuminate the name of India.

Please tell that Isha Ambani is also the director of Jio Infocomm. He holds degrees from Yale University and Stanford University and has worked as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company in New York City.

What is the history of the museum

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art was established in 1923 and has gained international recognition and appreciation for its work.

This museum has a collection of extraordinary things and there is a lot of crowd to see its exhibitions. It is famous for its research, art and conservation.

With the year 2023 being the centenary year of this museum, a lot of expectations are being placed about the new board. The museum’s director, Chase F. Robinson, expressed happiness over the new board members and congratulated the newcomers.

