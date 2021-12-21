Mukesh Ambani’s Jio adds 17.6 lakh new customers in October, Airtel and VI lose Jio adds 17.6 lakh mobile users in October; Airtel, VIL lose subscribers: TRAI data – Mukesh Ambani’s Jio added 17.6 lakh new customers in October, loss to Airtel and VI

Before this, in the month of September, 1.90 lakh customers of Mukesh Ambani’s company were scattered.

The number of mobile subscribers of Reliance Jio, the country’s largest telecom company, grew by 17.6 lakh in October. At the same time, there was a combined decrease of 14.5 lakh in the subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. According to the data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday, the number of subscribers of Bharti Airtel declined by 4.89 lakh in the month of October, while the number of Vodafone Idea decreased by 9.64 lakh.

According to TRAI's monthly data, the number of subscribers of Bharti Airtel, the country's second largest telecom company, declined by 4.89 lakh to 35.39 crore in the month under review. Airtel added 2.74 lakh new customers in September.

Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base declined by 9.64 lakh to 26.90 million in the month of October. The company had lost 10.77 lakh customers in the month of September. The number of telephone subscribers in the country grew by 0.04 percent to 118.96 crore in October 2021. According to the data, the number of broadband subscribers increased to 79.8 million in October.

TRAI reported that urban telephone subscription declined to 658.83 million (65.88 crore) at the end of October 2021, but rural subscription increased to 530.79 million (53.07 crore) during the same period.

“The overall tele-density in India declined from 86.89 per cent at the end of September 2021 to 86.86 per cent at the end of October 2021,” the regulatory body said in its monthly report. Total broadband subscribers increased to 798.95 million (79.8 crore) at the end of October 2021.

According to the report, “The top five wireless broadband service providers as of 31 October 2021 are Reliance Jio Infocomm ( Reliance Jio Infocom – 426.60 million), Bharti Airtel ( 204.73 million), Vodafone Idea ( 122.47 million), BSNL (BSNL – 19.85 Million) and Tikona Infinet (Tikona Infinet – 0.30 Million) were.” ,With language-PTI inputs,