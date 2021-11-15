Mukesh Ambani’s Jio dominated! Reliance Jio dominates as company tops in downloading speed, 1Mbps jump compared to last month Mukesh Ambani’s Jio dominated! Top in downloading speed, 1Mbps jump compared to last month

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has dominated in terms of downloading speed. According to the latest data related to 4G speed by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) for October, the company has been on top in this matter. A jump of 1 Mbps was recorded in 4G downloading speed as compared to the previous month.

Fresh data shows that Jio’s average 4G download speed in October was 21.9 Mbps, compared to 20.9 Mbps in September. In this context, the company’s download speed increased by one Mbps in a month. Talking about Jio’s rival companies Airtel (Bharti Airtel) and Vodafone-Idea, they lagged behind the company in this matter.

Jio’s 4G download speed was 8.7 Mbps higher than Airtel and 6.3 Mbps more than Vodafone Idea. Airtel’s download speed was 13.2 Mbps in October, while it was 15.6 Mbps for Vi India.

However, in the matter of uploading, Vodafone Idea remained the same. Vi beats Jio and Airtel in 4G uploading speed in October. According to the information, Vi had an average 4G upload speed of 7.6 Mbps last month, while Jio was second with an upload speed of 6.4 Mbps. At the same time, Bharti Airtel Company stood third with an upload speed of 5.2 Mbps.

Let us tell you that Vodafone and Idea used to be separate companies earlier. But due to time and business requirements, the merger between the two companies was done. Together they are working as Vi. Till April this year, TRAI used to show the data of both separately, but now it shows jointly.

According to tech experts and experts, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India i.e. TRAI calculates the average speed (average speed) on the basis of real time data collected with the help of MySpeed ​​app.