Mukesh Ambani’s Jio has ended the subscription of this thing from many plans, know which will be cheaper than VI and Airtel?

After the increase in prepaid recharge plans of Airtel and Vi, all prepaid plans of Reliance Jio have become expensive from December 1. Along with the new recharge plan, the company has also ended Disney + Hotstar subscription from many prepaid plans. The company was offering Disney + Hotstar subscription on five plans, but is now offering its subscription on only one plan. In comparison, Vi DisneyPlus is offering the cheapest subscription to Hotstar. Apart from this, Airtel’s plan is also cheaper than Jio.

Earlier, cheap offers were available on these plans

Before the recharge plan became expensive, Jio was offering Disneyplus Hotstar subscription on many plans. In which its prices were cheap, starting from Rs 499. These recharge plans also included plans of Rs 549, Rs 666, Rs 888 and Rs 2599. But now Jio is providing the facility of subscription of Disneyplus Hotstar only on one.

What is the cost and convenience of this plan

After updating the prices of the old plan, now Jio has only one such plan in which the company Disney+ Hotstar is getting subscription. The price of this plan is Rs 601. You will be given a subscription for 12 months on this plan. The cost of a year-long subscription to DisneyPlus Hotstar is Rs 499. That is, it will be given absolutely free in the plan of Rs 601. In this plan, you will be given 3GB data every day with a validity of 28 days. After this, additional data of 6GB will be available. Apart from this, 100 SMS will be included every day and Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio Security, Jio Cloud.

What are Airtel and Vi Offers

In this plan, Airtel and Wi plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription are cheaper than Jio. Airtel is offering 3GB data per day, 100 SMS daily for Rs 599 with a validity of 28 days. Along with this, you will also get FASTag cashback of Rs.100. On the other hand, Vodafone Idea (Vi) plan is the cheapest with DisneyPlus Hotstar subscription. It is also offering 3GB data daily for 28 days, 100 SMS daily for Rs 501. Apart from this, there are four more plans of Rs 601, Rs 701 and Rs 901.