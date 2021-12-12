Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries is trying to buy this bankrupt company, preparing to enter the textile sector

Reliance Industries has partnered with Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise to buy Syntex. In a filing to the stock exchange, Citex said that it will acquire Asset Care and Reconstruction Ltd. Compromising with.

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries along with a partner has bid to buy the bankrupt textile company Syntex. Gujarat’s Syntex Ltd. was accepted for insolvency process in April. The Ahmedabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had approved to declare it insolvent. Syntex had failed to pay interest of Rs 15.4 crore to Asset Management.

According to a report by Business Standard, this information has been received from a filing made to the stock exchange. Ambani’s company also wants to enter the fashion market. Reliance Industries has partnered with Asset Care and Reconstruction Enterprise to buy Syntex. In a filing to the stock exchange, Citex said that it will acquire Asset Care and Reconstruction Ltd. Compromising with. After this news, the share of Syntex reached Rs 5.12. The stock closed last week at Rs 4.62.

Mukesh Ambani is now fighting to capture the fashion market. This is his first step in this series. Syntex Industries supplies global fashion brands such as Armani, Hugo Bass, Diesel and more. Reliance Industries has placed bets on Syntex. Reliance has acquired major Bollywood brands and assets in recent years. The company has also tied up with several luxury international names.

This is the second time that Reliance has shown interest in a bankrupt company. Earlier, Mukesh had bought the Intellectual Property Rights to use the Lee Cooper brand in India. According to a filing made by the company with the stock exchanges, it will bid for Citex through a court-appointed bankruptcy resolution process.