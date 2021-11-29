Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio made tariff expensive, people told digital robbery, asked – why money 5G then speed 2G? Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio made tariff expensive so people told it digital robbery & asked why money is for 5G but speed 2G? – Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio made tariff expensive, people told digital robbery, asked – why money 5G then speed 2G?

Reliance Jio, the country’s largest mobile operator after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Sunday (November 28, 2021) announced a 21 per cent hike in its prepaid tariffs. This increase will come into effect from next month.

Despite increasing the price of packs, Jio has kept the prices lower than Airtel and Vi, after which it is believed that the price competition will continue in the telecom industry. However, there was displeasure among the people on social media about the company making the tariff expensive.

Twitter users called it a digital robbery and started asking why companies are providing 2G speed when they are charging money according to 5G? During this, some people tried to trend #BoycottJioVodaAirtel on Twitter in protest.

@HansrajMeena tagging Jio, Airtel and Vi tweeted, “Why paisa 5G to speed 2G? Why is the month of the telecom companies 28 days in the whole world if the month is of 30 days? Why stop incoming every month when SIM card is given for life time? Stop looting the public.”

@SanjayKumawat04 wrote, “Stop digital robbery! Increase the price, reduce the price.” @Rk659433Kumar said, “The arbitrariness of telecom companies will not work.” Appealed to the handle @TribalArmy that let’s boycott Jio, Vi and Airtel and switch to BSNL.

@TribalArmy further asked a question, “Is the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (regulatory body TRAI) sleeping? Every telecom companies are increasing their prices. Is it easy for poor people to pay it? Try waking up.”

@irfanterkheda said, “What is it in Modi’s nationalism that private Reliance Jio number one and the country’s legacy BSNL has been ruined.” Earlier, Airtel and Vodafone Idea made announcements last week to increase their prepaid plans by up to 25 per cent in order to improve their financial position.