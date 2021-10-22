Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may soon introduce JioPhone Next, seen in Google Play’s console listing! Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may soon introduce JioPhone Next as a smartphone, seen in Google Play’s console listing! – Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance may soon introduce JioPhone Next, seen in Google Play’s console listing!

A few weeks back, Reliance Jio had also announced that the device would be launched before Diwali. The company has already started testing Jio Phone Next with limited users for further improvement.

It looks like the Jio Phone Next will launch in India soon, as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on a Google Play console listing. It reveals some of the key specifications of the upcoming Jio Phone.

The listing was first spotted by Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) and reveals that the Jio Phone Next sports an HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display with 320dpi screen density support. According to the listing, JioPhone Next is running on Android 11 (Go Edition).

It is also indicated that the device is powered by a quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 (QM215) processor under the hood. It has the support of Adreno 306 GPU and 2 GB RAM. The Google Play console listing also includes an image that shows the front of the handset.

Jio Phone Next is touted as the world’s cheapest Android smartphone. There is no more and clear information about its phone. However, if experts are to be believed, it may have a single camera set-up, in which a 13-megapixel sensor is expected to be given. The device will also have a front camera, which can be used for video calling and selfie.

The render shows that the Jio Phone Next has thick bezels on the sides. There is also a volume rocker and power button on the right side. Let us tell you that Jio Phone Next was announced at Jio’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in June this year. Earlier it was supposed to release in September. However, the company delayed the launch of the device.

The reason for the delay was linked to global semiconductor chip shortages, which affected the automobile, PC and smartphone industries. “This additional time will also help alleviate the current industry-wide, global semiconductor shortage,” the company says.

