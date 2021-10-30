Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance’s JioPhone Next will compete with Chinese Xiaomi Redmi 9A, know – who is better? Reliance’s JioPhone Next will give competing against Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A Smartphone, Know- Price, Features & Specifications of both Smartphones

JioPhone Next has been launched in India by Reliance and Amity tech company Google as an entry-level smartphone. It will go on sale during Diwali and users will be able to buy it from the company’s official site or Jio stores nearby. The smartphone has been designed for those who are looking for a basic entry-level phone. JioPhone Next will compete with the Redmi 9A smartphone from Xiaomi of China. We have compared both the phones here:

Design and Display: The design of the JioPhone Next is old, which also houses the speaker grille at the back with thick bezels. The budget phone sports a compact 5.45-inch HD+ display. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and an anti-fingerprint coating. At the same time, Redmi’s phone has a 6.53-inch HD + LCD dot drop display with 20: 9 aspect ratio. In comparison, the design of the Redmi 9A is modern. It has a waterdrop-style notch display and a single camera at the back. The speakers are not on the back of the phone. These are given at the bottom. It also has P2i coating, which makes the phone splash resistant.

Processor and other features: JioPhone Next is powered by 1.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 quad-core processor. This is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 512GB, while the Redmi phone runs on the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. It supports 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. JioPhone Next comes with Google Assistant support along with ‘Read Aloud’ feature that can help read aloud on-screen content. There is also a ‘Translate’ functionality that lets you translate any text into the language of your choice.

Camera: The Jio smartphone has a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It also gets features like Portrait Mode, Night Mode and preloaded custom India-Augmented Reality filters. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfie and video calling, you get a 5MP front camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

Battery, Software: The new JioPhone is equipped with a 3,500mAh battery. The company has confirmed that the device will get automatic software upgrade, so users need not worry about it. In terms of connectivity, it will support a Micro-USB port, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi and dual-SIM (Nano) slot. JioPhone Next features Pragati OS, a customized software version of Android that has been designed for the Indian audience. Xiaomi Redmi phone packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. It supports 10W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro-USB port. It was launched with Android 10.

Price in India: JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499. However, it can also be availed with a payment of just Rs 1,999, while the rest can be paid as EMI over a period of 18 or 24 months. By the way, Jio will also charge a processing fee of Rs 501. It will go on sale from November 4. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A is available on Amazon for Rs 6,799. But at this price you will get 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model. The device can also be availed with EMI options as well as exchange offers of up to Rs.6,400.