Mukesh Ambani’s RIL made tremendous earnings in 19 years, made Rs 2.5 crores from Rs 5 lakh

Mukesh Ambani and his company Reliance have earned a lot of money for their shareholders. This process is going on since the days of Dhirubhai Ambani. If someone had invested 5 lakh rupees in Reliance shares 19 years ago, then its value would have exceeded two crore rupees in today’s time. Let us also try to explain to you from the data that how the company’s shares made investors millionaires in the last 19 years.

Return of about 44 percent in 19 years: We have taken this data from the National Stock Exchange. 19 years ago i.e. on 9th August 2002, the price of the company’s shares was Rs 47.24. Which today reached the day’s high with Rs 2111. That is, since then, the company’s shares have seen an increase of about 4400 percent. This means that Reliance Industries has given returns of about 45 times to the investors.

2.23 crores made for 5 lakhs: In such a situation, if someone would have invested Rs 5 lakh on August 9, 2002 at the rate of Rs 47.24, then he would have got 10584 shares. Whose value as of today’s date has exceeded Rs 2.23 crore. If we talk about the investment of one lakh rupees, then its value has become about 45 lakh rupees in today’s date.

Today there is a rise of one percent in the shares: If we talk about today, then the shares of Reliance are seeing a rise of about one percent, due to which the price of the company's shares had reached Rs 2111 on NSE today. Whereas at present the company's stock is trading at Rs 2107.






