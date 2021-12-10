Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina at number nine in the list of ‘Power Couple’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are at number seven in this ranking. On the other hand, Narayan Murthy and Sudha of Infosys are ranked as the most respected power couple in this list, while the pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has got the second place.

The annual power couple rankings were released by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) on Thursday. It is topped by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. Significantly, this survey was conducted among 1,362 people in the age group of 25 to 40 years across the country. In which this time business couples have also been included.

While this survey could not be done in 2020 due to the corona epidemic, in the 2019 survey, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were almost equal in the ranking. This year’s list of IIHB included people associated with film, ad and business world. In which Mukesh and Nita Ambani are at the top of the power couple list. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have got impressive scores of 94%.

Scores for Deepika-Ranveer: Let us tell you that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on 9th December at Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. In such a situation, this pair is in discussion these days. On the other hand, if we talk about the survey, then this pair is at number nine. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in second place with 86% score.

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna also in race: Apart from this, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are in third place. He has got 79 percentile. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are at number four. In this survey, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been ranked at number five. At the same time, the pair of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is on the sixth.

Ranks given to Dhoni and his wife Sakshi: Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are at number seven. On the other hand, Narayan Murthy and Sudha of Infosys are ranked as the most respected power couple in this list, while the pair of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan has got the second place. At the same time, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi have got 18th rank in the list.

Sandeep Goel, Chief Advisor, IIHB said, “Last time we did not include any corporate or business couple in our list, but the research team at IIHB felt that the ranking should include power couples from all walks of life. We think the business couple has done very well in the rankings.”