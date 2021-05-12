Mukesh Khanna aka Shaktimaan DISMISSES death rumours with a video





In social media information and different world information, reviews of veteran actor Mukesh Khanna’s demise have surfaced. Nevertheless, there’s nothing to fret about because the Shaktimaan actor is within the pink of well being and doing positive. The truth is, he even took to his social media deal with and dismissed the reviews of his death. Such death hoaxes will not be new on the planet of leisure, however we should stress are in poor style. Mukesh Khanna slammed the reviews and known as them distasteful, including that “that is the issue with social media.” Additionally Learn – Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former Tapu aka Bhavya Gandhi’s father passes away as a result of COVID-19 – learn report

Sharing the video, the Mahabharat’s Bhishma Pitamah captioned the publish saying, “Along with your blessings, I’m fully wholesome and protected. I don’t have Covid-19 and I used to be not admitted to any hospital. I don’t know who created this hearsay and I don’t know what’s the intention of those that unfold such rumours. They tamper with folks’s feelings with such false information.” The actor concluded the video on a sturdy notice saying, “What ought to be the remedy for such mentally unstable folks? Who will punish their misdeeds? Sufficient is sufficient. Now it’s an excessive amount of. There ought to be a cease on such faux information.” Have a dekko at Mukesh Khanna’s Instagram video message slamming death reviews right here: Additionally Learn – Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Makbul – meet the trendy ladies of the truth TV present

In the meantime, Mukesh Khanna had been grabbing headlines for his statements. His assertion on #MeToo had created a controversy whereby he had mentioned that #MeToo started after ladies began stepping out of their properties. He had acknowledged that ladies ought to be taking good care of the house. He was slammed by a lot of individuals after which he had issued one other assertion saying that he’s not towards ladies working in any respect. In a lengthy video that he had shared on his Instagram, he had mentioned, “I’m not towards Girls Working. As I mentioned let me present you my full interview taken by somebody from which this ‘Vivadit Bayan’ has been taken to malign me that I imply This which I don’t imply. I used to be simply commenting on how Me can also occur. You may see your self on this interview how I respect ladies.” Additionally Learn – Ishqbaaaz fame Surbhi Chandna’s newest photoshoot is TOO relatable and can depart you ROFL – right here’s why

