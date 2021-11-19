Mukesh Khanna Furious On Virdas Two Indias Monologue: Shaktimaan Actor got angry on Standup Comedian Virdas, said – spoiled the name of standup comedy

Actor Mukesh Khanna’s anger over Virdas’ controversial poem ‘To India’ has erupted badly. The actor is seen raging on Virdas by making a video. Mukesh Khanna meanwhile commented on the name of Virdas and said that someone tell me what is standup comedy after all?

In his video, Mukesh Khanna said- ‘One more stand-up comedian, one more gusto’. That too in the name of our own country. This standup comedian who calls himself Veerdas. Understands that he is a very successful comedian, he has ruined the name of standup comedy. defamed.’

Questioning stand-up comedy, Mukesh Khanna asked- ‘What is standup comedy, I have not understood till date. Standing on the road, you abuse someone or count someone’s mistakes and people applaud. So would you consider yourself successful? Hey, if you will count someone’s mistakes, if you start washing the sheets of your house by bringing clothes to the market, then anyone will like to see it. So tell me what is this standup comedy. The standard of comedy has fallen so low these days, there are many different ways of comedy. You laugh at positive things, why do people laugh at negatives?’

Reprimanding Virdas, Mukesh Khanna further said- ‘What does Virdas want to prove that he is very bold? He has so much courage that he can speak against his country. That too from a foreign soil. Reflecting on the video of Virdas, Mukesh Khanna further said – ‘I have come from two India, you are dividing India in the very first line? Standing in the way, you are doing evil to our country. Hey sir India is one. If you see anything on the other side in India, it is the law and order situation in our society which can and is being improved.

He further said- ‘India is not a small country. India is not US-UK. India is a country of 130 crore population. It’s not that easy to repair. This is easy to do by simply hitting dialogues, writing poetry. They applauded, what do you think is your success? Do you feel like you have showcased your art? Shame on you.