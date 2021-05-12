Mukesh Khanna Quashes Death Rumours, Says





Mumbai: TV actor Mukesh Khanna has quashed the rumours about his loss of life and mentioned that he’s ‘completely alright’. The 62-year-old actor took to Fb to share a video of himself the place he could be seen busting his loss of life hoax. Within the video, he mentioned, “I’ve come right here to inform you that I’m completely alright. I used to be requested to refute these rumours and that’s what I need to do. I’m completely alright and I’ve your blessings.” Additionally Learn – 1 Ramayana, Many Motion pictures: From Prabhas to Akshay Kumar – Listing of Individuals Making Movies on Lord Ram

He additional went on to increase his gratitude to his followers for his or her issues and in addition said that he has been receiving a whole lot of cellphone calls as a result of rumours of his loss of life. He added, “Thanks very a lot for the priority. I’ve been getting a whole lot of cellphone calls and that’s the reason I felt like informing my followers that I’m completely alright.” Additionally Learn – Mukesh Khanna Places Up Clarification On His Sexist Comment, Says ‘I Commented On How MeToo Can Occur’

Within the caption of his submit, the Shaktimaan actor refuted the rumours of him being admitted to a hospital as a consequence of Covid-19. He wrote, “With blessings of you all, I’m wholesome and protected. Neither I’ve COVID-19 nor was I admitted in any hospital.” He additionally slammed those that unfold false rumours and referred to as for placing an finish to faux information. Additionally Learn – Kapil Sharma Responds to Mukesh Khanna’s Assertion Calling His Comedy Present ‘Vulgar’

Watch Right here:



Followers of the actor flooded feedback part wishing him good size and longevity. He rose to fame with the late Nineties present Shaktimaan, wherein he essayed the function of superhero. He additionally featured in BR Chopra’s mythological drama Mahabharat. He performed the function of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat.