Mukesh Khanna revealed that he was offered a rude web series which had a massage scene but he turned it down.

Actor Mukesh Khanna has made a shocking revelation in his latest video. He says he was offered the role of a pornographic web series, which he refused to do. Mukesh Khanna has revealed this in his show ‘The Mukesh Khanna Show’, which was also attended by actor Karanveer Bohra.

During a conversation with Karanveer Bohra, Mukesh Khanna said that he was offered 2 web series on OTT, one of which contained pornographic scenes. There was a scene of massage, Mukesh immediately denied hearing it.



In the video, Mukesh Khanna says, ‘I was offered 2 shows for OTT. When the call came, I said look, I have spoken a lot against the obscenity spread on the OTT platform. So he said no, no, our story is different, you listen once. So I said okay tell me what it is. I was skeptical. Then he mailed me the story line of the show. When I came to the fifth line while studying, there was written that there is a woman doing massage. Such was the sequence. There is a girl who is an expert in such things. He said your role is that you had to marry a girl. If you can’t get married, there is frustration on the inside.

Mukesh Khanna further said, ‘So I told him that if you don’t call him obscene, who will you call obscene? And then I refused. ‘

Mukesh Khanna further said that he believes that there should be censorship on the OTT platform. In this video, Mukesh Khanna has also expressed his opinion about ‘Bigg Boss’ and why he doesn’t want to be a part of it. Mukesh Khanna has expressed his anger not only against OTT and ‘Bigg Boss’ but also against ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He expresses his views freely on any social issue.