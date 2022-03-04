Entertainment

Mukesh Khanna said after taking the name of Salman-Shahrukh and Amitabh- Do not consider any star as God, also told the reason

Mukesh Khanna said that no star is God nor fans are devotees.

Mukesh Khanna, popularly known as ‘Shaktimaan’, has been teaching good things to people through his serials. Desi superhero Shaktimaan is once again preparing to hit the big screen. Mukesh Khanna, who kept this character alive for so many years, has recently given a message for his fans. He has made the video giving advice to the star fans.

In the video, Mukesh is seen saying that he is a fan of all the big and small stars. The fans are the reason why the star gets its name. He also has fans with whom he talks and his YouTube channel is also dedicated to his fans. But it is not right to take any star as God.

Don’t think of a star as a god He said that being a fan is a good thing, but some fans cross the limit. Due to which the stars also have problems. As many fans try to enter their bungalow to meet the stars. Be it Salman Khan, Shahrukh or Amitabh Bachchan. Worshiping them is wrong. Doing so affects the lives of the fans more than the stars.

He said that you like any star, learn something from them but don’t tell anyone that he is your God. Because he is not God and you are not his devotee.

The girls who tell the stars that I want you and will want you in the next life too. First, control yourself in this birth. Stars also have their own lives, they have families and children. How can you expect him to answer you such things? Especially regarding girls, the actor said that never tell anyone that you cannot live without them, maybe they will invite you to meet them. You have to meet first and you may be exploited later. Girls are not Meera and I am not Krishna.

He further said that some people go straight to his office to meet him, whom he does not meet. If someone goes to meet them with the right reason to meet them, only then do they meet. Along with this, he has asked the teen-agers to use social media properly, giving suggestions.


