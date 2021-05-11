Mukesh Rawal Gadget Clock, Age, Death, Wife, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Mukesh Rawal Gadget Clock, Age, Dying, Spouse, Youngsters, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Mukesh Rawal was an Indian actor who was well-known for enjoying the function of ‘Vibhishana’ in Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV sequence ‘Ramayan’ (1987).

Gadget Clock/Biography

Mukesh Rawal was born in 1951 (65 years; on the time of demise) in Mumbai.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 7″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Household & Caste

Spouse & Youngsters

He was married to Saral Rawal, and the couple had three youngsters. His son, Dwij, handed away in a street accident in 2006 on the age of 18 years. Mukesh and Saral have two daughters, Arya Vaid Rawal and Vipra Rawal Mewani, and each are actresses.

Profession

In 1970, he began working on the Financial institution of Baroda and labored there for nearly 31 years. In 2001, he voluntarily retired from his job within the financial institution. He then began appearing in theatre performs, and later, he acted in numerous Hindi and Gujarati theatre performs resembling ‘Bol Child Bol, Bindaas Bol,’ ‘Khel,’and ‘Ame Tane Ane Rataniyo.’ He labored in numerous Hindi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri movies and tv reveals. He gained immense reputation with the epic mythological serial ‘Ramayan’ (1987) and ‘Luv Kush’ (1988) wherein he performed the function of Vibhishana.

Mukesh acted in a couple of Hindi TV serials together with ‘Hasratein’ (1996), ‘Kohi Apna Sa’ (2001), ‘Kabhi Saas Kabhi Bahu’ (2008), and ‘Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhaunga’ (2011). He performed supporting roles in numerous Hindi movies like ‘Woh Phir Aayegi’ (1988), ‘Zid’ (1994), ‘Lahoo Ke Do Rang’ (1997), ‘Wake Up Sid’ (2009), and ‘Haunted – 3D’ (2011).

Dying

On 15 November 2016, he died in a practice accident in Kandivali, Mumbai, whereas he was travelling for the dubbing of his Gujarati movie. His physique was discovered at 9.33 am and was recognized by his kinfolk. On his demise, considered one of his kinfolk mentioned,

His useless physique was discovered at present morning at a railway observe in Mumbai. He died in a practice accident. We haven’t bought the physique but for the final rites. It’s nonetheless within the morgue.”

The veteran Indian actress, Himani Shivpuri mentioned,

We simply bought the information and are extraordinarily saddened about the identical. The information has are available in and we shall be paying a go to to the household. We aren’t conscious of why did he commit suicide. He’s survived by a household.”

As per another sources, Mukesh was depressed after his son’s demise and dedicated suicide. In an interview, one of many officers from the Borivli GRP mentioned,