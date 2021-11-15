Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Praise PM Modi For His Vocal for Local Campaign IITF Hunar Haat – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Vocal for Local” has proved to be an effective mechanism for the country’s economy and Swadeshi Se Swavalamban.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of “Vocal for Local” has proved to be an effective mechanism for the country’s economy and Swadeshi Se Swavalamban. “India’s ancestral heritage in the field of handloom-handicrafts in line with Prime Minister Modi’s call for “Vocal for Local” and “Swadeshi”, Naqvi said at the inauguration of “Hunar Haat” organized at the ‘India International Trade Fair’ (IITF). Got encouragement and through “Hunar Haat” artisans, craftsmen, artisans have given strength to the resolve of “Self-reliant India”. ,

He said that even during the crisis of world’s economic crisis during the Corona period last year, indigenous products acted as a “protection shield” for Indian needs and economy.

He stressed, “The country which used to depend on foreign imports even for food grains is not only producing enough food grains on its own but is also exporting to the world. This is the result of the hard work of the country’s food donors and the effective measures of “self-reliant agriculture and farmers” of the Modi government.

“Hunar Haat”, organized from November 14 to 27 at the trade fair, is the 33rd in the series of “Hunar Haats” being organized across the country. More than 550 artisans, craftsmen, artisans have participated from more than 30 states and union territories.

According to Naqvi, in the last 6 years, through “Hunar Haat”, more than 6 lakh 75 thousand artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been successful in providing employment and self-employment opportunities.