Mukhtar Ansari join Akhilesh clan elder brother told contest elections on Samajwadi Party ticket

It also said that “they are in danger of life from the people sitting in the government, the one above is saving them.” However, he refused to reveal anything about who is in danger in the government.

Only a few months are left for the UP elections. Meanwhile, the work of preparing a strategy for the candidates is going on in full swing in all the parties. It is discussed here that Bahubali leader Mukhtar Ansari will also join the clan of Samajwadi Party and will contest elections from the party. This was disclosed by his elder brother Sibgatullah Ansari himself. He told that Mukhtar Ansari will contest the elections from the Samajwadi Party.

Talking to the media, he also said that “they are in danger of life from the people sitting in the government, the one above is saving them.” However, he refused to reveal anything about who is in danger in the government. Just said that they are in danger from the people sitting in the government. Sibgatullah said that “they are being accused of illegal occupation, but only time will tell who is occupying and who is not.”

Recently, Samajwadi Party ally SubhaSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar had reached Banda Jail to meet the imprisoned Bahubali MLA Mukhtar Ansari. After the meeting, he told the media that in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, support would be given to Mukhtar Ansari from the SP and SubhaSP alliance.

At the same time, he had said about the consultation with Akhilesh Yadav that when Akhilesh Yadav can form an alliance with Mayawati, then there will be no problem in supporting Mukhtar Ansari.

Born in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Mukhtar Ansari inherited politics. Mukhtar’s father Subhanullah Ansari was a leftist and because of his impeccable image, he won the election of the municipality unopposed. But Mukhtar’s image remained quite different from that of his father. After the first case was registered in 1988, Mukhtar never left the world of crime.

However, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav had protested on the question of supporting Mukhtar Ansari. He had said that “goons should not give tickets to mafia”. At the same time, he said about the alliance with SP that it seems that Akhilesh Yadav does not need us.