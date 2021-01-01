Mukhtar Ansari to join Aimim: Mukhtar Ansari News: AIMIM gives ticket to Mukhtar Ansari for UP 2022

Highlights Mukhtar Ansari received an open offer from Owaisi’s party AIMIM when he was sidelined by the BSP.

AIMIM says Mukhtar can get party tickets wherever he wants to contest

Earlier, the BSP had decided to field Bhim Rajbhar from the soft seat instead of Mukhtar Ansari.

Lucknow

After being sidelined by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mukhtar Ansari has received an open offer from Owaisi’s party AIMIM. AIMIM says Mukhtar can get his party ticket wherever he wants to contest. Earlier, in a big announcement, the BSP had decided to field Bhim Rajbhar from the soft seat instead of Mukhtar Ansari.

A spokesman for AIMIM said Mukhtar Ansari was ready to hand over party tickets for the seat he is contesting. Earlier, Mafia Atik Ahmed’s family joined AIMIM. On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati on Friday tweeted that the BSP would try in the forthcoming assembly elections not to fight Bahubali and Mafia from the party. Now Mukhtar Ansari is not from Azamgarh’s Mau seat, but Uttar Pradesh BSP state president Bhim Rajbhar has been given the ticket.

Will Mukhtar Ansari join SP?

It is speculated that Mukhtar Ansari will now join the Samajwadi Party. Recently, Mukhtar Ansari’s elder brother Sibgatullah Ansari joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav. Mafia don from Purvanchal is a five-time MLA from Mau constituency. He has twice contested from a BSP ticket as an independent and once from his own party’s Qawmi Ekta Dal.

Banda has been in jail since April 6

Mukhtar Ansari was transferred from Rup Nagar Jail in Punjab to Banda Mandal Jail on April 6 this year. Mukhtar Ansari had threatened his life in prison. Ansari is being held in high-tech security. On the other hand, the illegal assets of Ansari and his close associates are under constant action. So far, assets worth about Rs 200 crore have been seized from Mukhtar Ansari and 244 members of his gang, ranging from Azamgarh, Mau, Varanasi, Ghazipur to Lucknow.