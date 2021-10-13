Mukhtar Ansari Wife Afsa Ansari Property Paper missing from Lucknow municipal corporation

To tighten the noose on Don Mukhtar Ansari, his benami properties are being searched but Azamgarh and Lucknow district administration has faced the problem that the files related to his properties are not being found. According to media reports, the file of the property mentioned in the name of Mukhtar and his wife in Hussainganj area of ​​Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow is missing, at present, the corporation is writing a letter to the LDA asking it to be evaluated.

Information about the matter came to light when Azamgarh SP wrote a letter seeking information about two properties in Lucknow. It was asked in the letter that in what name are these properties and their full details should be provided. When the papers were searched after the letter, there was a stir. In the letter written by the SP, it was asked that the plot number 47, whose municipal corporation number is 47 and its area is 8312 square feet. One-fourth of it is on Vidhansabha Marg, which falls in Hussainganj area. This land was sold by a person named Sunil Chak to Afsa Ansari, wife of Mukhtar Ansari.

This information is missing from the records as to who previously owned this land. According to SDM Prafulla Tripathi, the land mentioned is related to the old villages of Hussainganj, whose records are not in the tehsil. It is being told that the records of these villages were burnt in the fire in 1983-84.

According to the experts, the Lucknow Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation have the details of the tax, so its records can be found. Along with missing documents, the exact value of this land is also not known. Therefore, its responsibility has also been entrusted to LDA and Municipal Corporation.

For your information, let us tell you that Mukhtar is lodged in Banda jail these days. He was also questioned in the last seven years in the case. The laborer was killed in a fight over a road contract in Airakhurd village of Azamgarh. Ansari has been accused of conspiracy in this case.