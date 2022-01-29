MukhyaMantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana: This scheme is applicable in six categories, know- who can take benefit? MukhyaMantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana in Hindi: What is MukhyaMantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana and who can get benefits under it

Not everyone gets the benefit of MukhyaMantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana. For this, the annual income of the beneficiary’s family should not exceed Rs.

MukhyaMantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana in Hindi: With the aim of making women more empowered and improving their standard of living, the Uttar Pradesh government also runs many types of schemes. In these, apart from marriage grant scheme and Bhagyalakshmi scheme etc., there is also Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangla Yojana. It was implemented on 1st April 2019.

According to the Department of Women and Child Development of the State Government, the main objective of this scheme is to prevent female feticide, establish equal sex ratio, curb ill practices like child marriage, promote health and education of girls, make daughters self-reliant. To help and to create positive thinking in the society about their birth.

plan in six categories Applicable and accordingly step by step daughters and their families get help. View details:

How and to whom is the amount transferred?: The assistance given under the scheme is transferred to the bank account of the beneficiaries through PFMS (Public Financial Management System: PFMS). But if the beneficiary is not an adult, then this amount is transferred to the mother’s account. In the absence of the mother, this payment is sent to the father’s account. If both are not in this world, then in this condition money is given in the account of the guardian.

One can apply for this scheme both online and offline. For more information related to the scheme, you can visit the website mksy.up.gov.in.

Who can take advantage of the scheme?: