Mukhyamantri Shetkari and Khetihar Jeevan Suraksha Yojana: What is Mukhyamantri Shetkari and Khetihar Jeevan Suraksha Yojana?

Farmers and farm laborers have to work in the fields and warehouses day and night. In such a situation, if the earning member of the family dies prematurely, the whole family faces a crisis of subsistence. With this in mind, the Haryana government is providing financial assistance to such families. For this, Chief Minister Shetkari and Khetihar Jeevan Suraksha Yojana is being run.Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Yadav said that if a person is involved in an accident while traveling through farms, villages, market yards and other places during agricultural work, the scheme provides financial assistance to the victims under the scheme.

Under the scheme, assistance of Rs. 5 lakhs in case of accidental death, Rs. 2.5 lakhs in case of spinal fracture or permanent disability, Rs.

Similarly, in case of limb fracture or permanent injury, Rs. 1.25 lakh, for complete amputation Rs. 75,000, for partial finger fracture Rs. He said there must be a police report and a postmortem report to claim financial help in case of death.

In case of disability, certificate and in case of loss of organs, photograph of the remaining organs should be submitted along with the claim. Further, the applicant has to apply to the secretary of the concerned market committee within two months after the accident.