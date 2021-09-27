Mukul Roy Anti-Sedition Act: Suvendhu Adhikari seeks removal of Mukul Roy from MLA post under Anti-Partisanship Act

The Assembly elections in West Bengal are over, but the struggle between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress continues. On Monday, Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari reached the High Court against BJP MLA Mukul Roy, who joined the TMC. He filed a petition seeking removal of Mukul from the MLA post under the Anti-Partisanship Act.

Speaking to media after the petition was filed, Suvendu Adhikari leveled major allegations against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said the anti-secession law has not been implemented in the last 10 years in the Trinamool Congress government. Over the years, more than 50 MLAs have changed parties. Notably, four BJP MLAs resigned from the party after the Assembly elections in Bengal and returned to their old party TMC.

Mukul Roy had joined the BJP in 2019

Mukul Roy had joined the BJP before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He returned to the TMC after winning the recent assembly elections. BJP is constantly demanding action against them. Joining the TMC, Mukul Roy had said that it feels great to come to a familiar place after a long time and meet old people. No BJP leader will be there. I couldn’t stay there. So he returned home.

What is the anti-secession law?

In 1967, Gayal, an MLA from Haryana, changed parties three times in one day. Even after this, many cases came to light. The 52nd Amendment was passed in 1985 to end this tradition. The 10th Schedule was added to the Constitution. Anti-secession law was included in the schedule. A Member of Parliament can be disqualified under anti-secession law if-

The elected member voluntarily leaves the membership of the political party.

An independently elected member joins a political party.

The member’s side is cross-voted in favor of the party in the house.

A member abstains from voting means exiting.

The nominated member joins the party after a term of six months.

Who has the right to disqualify?

Now, who has the right to disqualify a people’s representative? Under the anti-secession law, the Speaker of the House has the power to decide on the disqualification of members. If a complaint is received against the party of the Speaker of the House, any other member elected by the House has the right to decide in this regard.

Exemption to the people’s representatives on the merger of the parties

The Act specifies certain circumstances in which a delegate cannot be disqualified. The law allows one political party to merge with another. The condition is that at least two-thirds of the party’s representatives must be in favor of the merger. In such a case, the anti-secession law will not apply to the people’s representatives or the political party.