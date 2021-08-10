Mulayam Singh son Akhilesh Yadav vs Yogi Adityanath targeted CM Yogi with anchor Rahul Kanwal in UP till the Panchayat of Aaj Tak news channel

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav is continuously attacking Yogi Adityanath regarding the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year. He is saying in every statement that CM Yogi has pushed UP back. At the same time, Yogi Adityanath is also not behind in attacking the SP chief. CM Yogi is seen calling the Samajwadi Party a party with hooliganism. He says that Uttar Pradesh has now become crime free.

In an interview given regarding the UP elections, Akhilesh Yadav had targeted the UP CM fiercely. Actually Akhilesh Yadav had reached the news channel’s program ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak UP’ till today. During this program, while answering the question of anchor Rahul Kanwal, Akhilesh Yadav had said, ‘Looking at the advertisements that are being published, it seems that UP has become number 1 in what is not known.’

Akhilesh Yadav had also brought a list with him. While reading it, he was seen in a different style. Taking a dig at BJP, he said that

We have a long list. Taking forward his point, the SP chief had said that BJP was number 1 in feeding salt roti to children in the mid-day meal, number 1 in jailing journalists who exposed rigging, number 1 in the number of women who died of anemia. 1, No. 1 in the number of people who died of hunger, No. 1 in black marketing of medicines during Corona’s disease, like this he was continuously speaking.

On this, anchor Rahul Kanwal interrupted him and said that you are giving a speech like the leader of the opposition. Responding to this, Akhilesh Yadav said that this is true, the government should accept it.

Let us inform that Yogi Adityanath, who reached the same program, had also taken a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that his father used to say that he would not let the bird be killed in Ayodhya, but now the construction of Ram temple has started there. Is.





