Mulayam Singh son Dimple Yadav husband Akhilesh Yadav targeted Yogi Adityanath talking to Rahul Kanwal and Anjana Om Kashyap in Aaj Tak news channel ‘Panchayat Aaj Tak’ fun

Before the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, political leaders have started accusing each other. The election environment is in full swing in UP. From the political party to the public, it is painted in this color. Due to the election of the largest state of the country, everyone’s eyes are fixed on it. Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav is attacking Yogi Adityanath fiercely. During an interview, while targeting CM Yogi, he told the anchor that how do you know he gets up early in the morning.

In a program of Aaj Tak news channel, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had said about the upcoming assembly elections that his party is all set to give competition to CM Yogi Adityanath. During this interview, Rahul Kanwal asked the question to the SP chief that political pundits say that Akhilesh Yadav does not work hard like Yogi Adityanath? Are you not a leader who works hard 24 hours a day? He wakes up at 4 in the morning and works till late at night.

On this question, Akhilesh Yadav had fun and asked that how do you know that he gets up at 4 in the morning? On this matter, all the people sitting in the program started laughing fast. On the question of Akhilesh Yadav, the anchor said that it means that you are saying that he lies. Akhilesh Yadav said that my people also say that I get up at 3:30.

The anchor turned to him and asked what do you do after getting up at 3:30? On this, the SP chief quipped and asked that that is what I want to know, what does he do after getting up at 4 o’clock? On this point of the SP chief, the anchor said that he himself has told that he does meditation, yoga and worship. Responding to this, Akhilesh Yadav said that I also do meditation, yoga and worship and listen to bhajans. On this jugalbandi of Anchor and Akhilesh Yadav, all the people sitting in the program were laughing and laughing.

Let us inform that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also reached to participate in this program. Anjana Om Kashyap had asked him the question, are you a yogi or a rajyogi? Responding to this, he said that I am a yogi as well as a karma yogi. He had told that I go through examination every day like a Karmayogi and next time BJP government will come in UP.





