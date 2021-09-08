Mulayam Singh Yadav brother Shivpal Yadav expressed his displeasure with Akhilesh Yadav in an interview with anchor Neha Batham in Aaj Tak news channel’s program Panchayat Aaj Tak UP reason for increasing distance

Along with big political parties, small parties are also busy in their preparations for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, Pragatisheel Samaj Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav is also making his strategy for the upcoming UP elections.

Recently, he participated in a program of Aaj Tak news channel. In which he answered many questions on his relationship with Akhilesh Yadav. During this program, he was asked by the anchor that, ‘You had so much attachment to your nephew, examples of your family were given that how love remains in your family. Now it seems that the distance between the hearts has become too much? Will the nephew get the blessings of the uncle?

Responding to this question, Shivpal Yadav said that you have used the word uncle. Chacha is soulful in word. Who wouldn’t want to be blessed? I have asked for time many times, but haven’t got the time yet. Taking forward his point, he said that we want that all like-minded people should come on one platform. Describing all the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a failure, he called demonetisation a wrong decision.

Shivpal Yadav said that my first priority is Samajwadi Party. Responding to the question of alliance, he said that in the UP assembly elections, he will enter the fray only after forming an alliance with any party. Talking about Mulayam Singh Yadav, he said that Netaji always used to take family with him. Take the village and the Samajwadi Party with you like a family. During this program, Shivpal Yadav’s pain about Akhilesh spilled out several times. He said that if Netaji’s words were obeyed, then perhaps something else would have happened today.

Let us tell you that during their government itself, there was a rift between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav over many things. Only after this, Shivpal had announced the formation of his own Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party after the SP got a crushing defeat in the 2017 UP assembly elections. The two parties did not come together during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. After this both the parties had to face a crushing defeat.





