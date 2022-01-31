mulayam singh yadav close aide Shiv Kumar Beria joins bjp up election 2022

UP Election: Shiv Kumar Beria, who was a minister in the SP government, joined the BJP on Monday.

Before the UP elections, the Samajwadi Party has suffered another major setback. Shiv Kumar Beria, who was very special of Mulayam Singh Yadav and a minister in the SP government, has joined the BJP.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, former Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shiv Kumar Beria on Monday joined the BJP. Along with this, giving a big blow to SP, MLC Ramesh Mishra has also joined BJP.

After joining BJP, Beria said that during Mulayam Singh’s time there was respect for the grassroot workers. Not any more. He said- “In the time of Mulayam Singh ji in the Samajwadi Party, there was respect for the grassroot workers and the work of taking them forward was also done. Accordingly, we were carried forward. Became MLA, also became minister. Netaji gave us a lot of respect. The period that came after that, in that period people were surrounded by such a quartet, in which the common worker was not only being neglected, those people were feeling humiliated themselves”.

The former minister said that people are leaving the party after being hurt by the same humiliation. Today’s SP is the new SP, in which there is no place for old people. Shiv Kumar Beria further said that we are not needed in the new SP, they need the rich. Bahubali people are needed.

Further, Beria praised the Yogi government and said that Yogi Adityanath is a good ruler. CM Yogi’s honesty. He said that the PM is also honest. Impressed by all these things, he has joined BJP.

With this, MLA from Dhaurahra, Bala Prasad Awasthi, who had recently joined the SP from the BJP on January 13, is back in the BJP.