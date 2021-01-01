Mulayam Singh Yadav daughter-in-law and Akhilesh Yadav wife Dimple Yadav had targeted Narendra Modi through Jaya Bachchan husband Amitabh Bachchan but the target was

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav was doing rallies during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. During the rally, Narendra Modi was directly attacking the government. Dimple Yadav, who reached Prayagraj during the election rally, attacked PM Modi, referring to a song by Amitabh Bachchan and said, ‘Jo Hai Naam Wala Wahi Badnaam Hai’. The one who is doing the work is getting maligned.

While addressing a rally, Dimple Yadav had targeted PM Modi and said, ‘What is your work in mere angne. Have you heard a song in which it is said that what is your work in mere angne. Whoever has the name is the one who is infamous. He had said that then you think that the work which is being done is getting maligned. On this matter, the women sitting in the rally started clapping.

This was said during the campaign of Dimple Yadav’s election meeting Samajwadi Party candidate Richa Singh. Similarly, Dimple Yadav had once reached an election rally to address. After this, after his arrival on the stage, the SP workers started a ruckus. Due to which Dimple Yadav got angry. For some time she was sitting calmly on the stage. When she held the mike in her hand, she told the workers that Akhilesh Bhaiya is coming tomorrow, then I will complain to you. On the indiscipline by the socialist workers, he said that from where you people have taken training. It’s a very bad thing. Dimple had told a worker that I will name these, tomorrow brother will meet you. He had told the workers who are stealing that you guys sit down completely… or else I will leave from here.

He had said during the Varanasi election campaign that the car of Dial 100 has been made of black color so that it cannot be seen, it is a Gujarati brother who does not see Akhilesh Babu Akhilesh Babu, that is why the car is black. He had challenged the Narendra Modi government and said that I am the daughter of the soldier, the people of our family are still posted on the borders, serving the country. While addressing a rally, Dimple Yadav had said that Modi has done only Mann Ki Baat for 3 years.

During a rally, while reversing a statement of Narendra Modi, he had said that since when did the electricity become of Hindu and Muslim, it is not known. In fact, PM Modi had said during a rally that if electricity comes in Ramadan, it should also come on Diwali. That is, there should be no discrimination on the basis of religion. At the same time, Dimple Yadav’s husband Akhilesh Yadav, while attacking Narendra Modi during the election public meeting, had called him a donkey of Gujarat. Responding to this, Narendra Modi had said that the Chief Minister is now scared of the donkeys of Gujarat. I pity them.





