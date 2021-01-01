Mulayam Singh Yadav son Akhilesh Yadav party leader Jaya Bachchan said that she hopes that in 2024, a woman of India becomes the Prime Minister No?

In the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women’s hockey team made a historic performance by making it to the semi-finals of the Olympics for the first time. Congratulating the victory, Jaya Bachchan said that she hopes that India will get a woman Prime Minister in 2024. She also said that if Indian women get a chance, they can leave everyone behind.

During a conversation with Aaj Tak news channel, expressing happiness over the victory of PV Sindhu and the women’s team in the Tokyo Olympics, she said that she hopes to become the next woman Prime Minister in the country. He said that women are moving forward. On this statement of his, people are giving their reaction on social media. Somebody is asking, it seems that you are also dreaming, while some people are saying that first make a woman the president of SP.

A comment came from @nilesh_upadhyay Twitter account that is there a hint of affection towards Mamta Banerjee? It was written from @UpenderTyagi4 that so do you also want to cut the leaves of Akhilesh ji? Asking a question from a Twitter handle, it was written that then Akhilesh Bhaiya is not fit to become PM? Responding to the Twitter account @VishalS92567263, it was written that, ‘Pholes in the leaf in which they eat. Mulayam does not want to become the Prime Minister. By the way, it can also tell itself as PM material.

A Twitter user wrote that the party you are in first would have expected a woman to be the president of that party, madam. @Gans_1997 Responding to this news from the Twitter handle, it was written that the next president of the Samajwadi Party should be a woman first. A Twitter user writes while questioning whether she is talking about herself or Dimple Yadav.

Jaya Bachchan said that she hopes the country gets a woman prime minister next time. @mausamii2u https://t.co/thAq7jvpuH — AajTak (@aajtak) August 2, 2021

So is Akhilesh Bhaiya not fit to be PM? https://t.co/GbZjuzPwVV — mukesh kanth (@mukesh_kanth) August 2, 2021

By the way, it can also tell itself as PM material. https://t.co/6vUk6s749v — Vishal Singh (@VishalS92567263) August 2, 2021

Comment came from @KrishanSharad account that the only condition for becoming a woman prime minister is that Modi ji supports her. Otherwise everyone has the right to dream of Mungeri Lal, Jaya also has it. @AnoopSr08051983 It was written from the Twitter account that very rightly said madam, I agree with you, let’s start with your party, become the president of your party or get Dimple sister-in-law, only after that only woman The Prime Minister will meet, if you have a hint towards the woman of some other party, then it is not possible to do so at the moment.





