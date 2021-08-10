Mulayam Singh Yadav son Dimple Yadav husband Akhilesh Yadav,, Lalu Prasad Yadav had targeted Narendra Modi support SP in Banaras simple target

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are approaching. In such a situation, the political fragrance of UP has intensified. The leaders are attacking the opposition party through their statements. The process of meeting from one party to another is also happening fast. Recently, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav has met SP Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi.

Let us tell you here that Lalu Prasad Yadav had also held a rally in support of Akhilesh Yadav during the 2017 assembly elections. During this, he had targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi through his cheeky style. In the 2017 UP assembly elections, Lalu Prasad Yadav had roamed the streets of Varanasi and campaigned for Akhilesh Yadav.

Lalu Prasad Yadav reached the paan shop after addressing a rally. While talking to the media there, he took a jibe at PM Narendra Modi and said, ‘There is no answer to the paan here. On this Munnavar Rana has made this…. On Narendra Modi… he does not know how to shed tears in love, he does not know how to eat paan in Banaras.

While addressing the second rally, the then CM of Bihar took a dig at PM Modi and said that he gives a speech by clapping. Tell me who does this…? He had jokingly said that the elders here are our samadhi and their family members are our samadhi. Attacking the BJP, he said that Narendra Modi says that Ganga Maiya has called. Everyone knows when Ganga Maiya calls people. Ganga Maiya has called Narendra Modi because he is now in political decline.

For your information, let us tell you that in the 2017 assembly elections, the boat of other parties was sunk in the tremendous storm of BJP. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s speech did not help the Samajwadi Party. The public had rejected Akhilesh’s slogan ‘Kam Bolta Hai’. Let us talk here that Lalu Prasad Yadav has family relations with the Samajwadi Party chief. Lalu Yadav married his younger daughter with the grandson of Mulayam Singh Yadav in the year 2015.





