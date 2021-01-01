Mulayam Singh Yadav son Dimple Yadav husband Akhilesh Yadav preparing for the UP elections, targeted Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath – will win 400 seats this time – said Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader asked why did he leave 3, got the answer – Opposition too is necessary

It is almost a year for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to be held, but political parties have increased the political agitation of UP. Leaders are appearing on the ground to strengthen their party. In such a situation, Akhilesh made a cycle journey to surround the BJP. He targeted BJP fiercely during the cycle yatra.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, while interacting with the media at the SP office before going on a cycle yatra, said that his party would win 400 seats in the 2022 elections. Attacking the BJP, he said that the public is angry with the BJP, the government has cheated the people. On this statement of the SP chief, Yogi Adityanath’s minister Ashutosh Tandon hit back at Akhilesh Yadav.

He said that BJP will bring more than 300 seats in the coming assembly elections. At the same time, he said on Akhilesh’s statement that he brought 400 seats, why has he left 3 seats? People are giving their reaction on this statement on social media. A Twitter user named Ashish Yadav wrote on this news that opposition is necessary in a democracy, so 3 seats have been left for you people. @Rameshy48039592 It was written from the Twitter handle that opposition is necessary in a democracy, so 3 seats have been left for you people. Like in Delhi Aam Aadmi Party brought 67 out of 70 but left 3 seats for BJP.

A Twitter user, while sharing 3 seats, wrote that one BSP, one Congress and one BJP. It was written from @ARajesh_SP Twitter account that three seats were left for Yogi. Poor people can win three seats by spreading false propaganda, can’t they?

Opposition is necessary in a democracy, so 3 seats have been left for you people. @GopalJi_Tandon https://t.co/q9dGxrjHbC — Aashish Yadav (@aashishsy) August 5, 2021

Responding to this news from the account @ShivaYa36977421, it was written that opposition is necessary for a healthy democracy. Anyway, BJP plays the role of opposition very well. Just because 3 seats left.

The thinking of our national president is very big, so thought that leave three seats for you, there should be opposition too https://t.co/vW8k2a2eQw — Juhie Singh (@juhiesingh) August 5, 2021

@SIR_SKYADAV was written while reacting to the twitter handle, who works so hard in lying for the BJP. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhi Singh wrote that the thinking of our national president is very big, so thought that to leave three seats for you, there should be an opposition too. It was written from a Twitter account that our leader Akhilesh Yadav ji is very kind. Mercifully left three seats for BJP.





