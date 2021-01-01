Mulayam Singh Yadav son Dimple Yadav husband akhilesh yadav targeted Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on Article 370 removed from Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are near. In such a situation, all the political parties have started accusing each other’s parties. Some are in the headlines through their statements, while some are busy in slandering the government which is in power. On Thursday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took out a cycle yatra, starting the preparations for the assembly elections. During this, he fiercely attacked the policies of the BJP government.

Akhilesh Yadav keeps on criticizing the BJP government. Once he lashed out at the BJP government during the ongoing discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Bill in the Lok Sabha. Describing this decision as wrong, he had said that this work is being done using force in Kashmir. The people there are not happy. Targeting Amit Shah, he had said, ‘Today the atmosphere has become such that my neighbor is not present in the house itself. The Home Minister is saying that we have got this resolution passed in the Assembly. On his point, Amit Shah interrupted him and said that the President, using his power, has given the power of the Legislative Assembly to the Governor.

While narrating an anecdote of Birbal, he had said that once the emperor said in a feast that the brinjal vegetable is good, then his ministers also praised the vegetable. And along with the emperor, Birbal also did the same. But the very next day, when the emperor’s health deteriorated, he did the evil of brinjal vegetable in front of Birbal.

Taking forward his point, Akhilesh had said that after this Birbal also did the same, when the emperor questioned, Birbal said that he does not do the job of brinjal, but does the job of the emperor. I will say whatever the king says. Responding to Akhilesh Yadav’s statement, Amit Shah had said that we have not said so, there has been a confusion in his understanding.

Let us inform that on August 5, 2019, the Central Government, taking a big historical decision, removed Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. After the removal of Article 370 and 35A, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that now our country can move forward on the path of peace and development. He had said that the policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism will be further strengthened. He had expressed confidence that abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, would lead to permanent peace in the state.





