Mulayam Singh Yadav: When Mulayam Singh Yadav said, why do you people touch my feet? – Pure political story When Mulayam Singh Yadav said, why do you people touch my feet?

TSR Subramaniam (Former Cabinet Secretary, Government of India)

KK Das was the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh in the sixties and retired in the 70s. When he was the Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting at the Center, Umashankar Dixit was his Minister. After that Dixit who soon became Home Minister. Then Rajagopal, the Minister staff-officer, a dear friend of mine, showed me the file related to the correspondence between Dixit and KK Das. After retirement, Das wrote a letter to Dixit. In it, he thanked Dixitji for his unwavering goodwill and took a formal farewell from him. The second letter in the file was in the form of a copy of the letter sent to Das by the Home Minister, accepting the receipt of Das’s letter. Added to this was another paragraph, in which he was asked if he was ready to become governor. Proposals for the appointment of governors of various states usually come from the Home Minister. This was not a gift of any kind to the slave. Dixit had also made a comment on the file that he had discussed the matter with the Prime Minister. In his reply (which was available in that file), Das wrote that he was impressed by the kindness of the Home Minister. At the same time, he added, ‘I have spent almost forty years in government service. During this time I overlooked two of my favorite things – my wife and my rose garden. Have mercy on me, allow me to spend the rest of my life in the company of my wife and Rose. ‘

Whose resentment, whose loss?

VP Singh was the Commerce Minister at the Center. He looked closely at my work at the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and realized that as Ambassador to Geneva, I could successfully represent India’s interests. On my return from there he met Indira Gandhi and she recommended me to post again in Geneva. He later apologized to me that his efforts had failed and could not understand why. But I later figured out why. I learned from a source in the Prime Minister’s Office that Indira Gandhi was confused by my name. She was angry with Manohar Subramaniam, another officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, about whom Mrs. Gandhi had been misinformed in some cases. I had to bear the brunt of his resentment because my name was the same as his. I had benefited from such a name before; So the case was dismissed. Well, after Indira Gandhi’s refusal, VP Singh wrote a letter to the General Secretary of the Bangkok-based agency ESCAP and the President of the Geneva-based ITC recommending my appointment in those letters. I had completely forgotten about these letters. One day a strange coincidence happened that I received invitations from both places at the same time and I was confused about whether to go to Bangkok or Geneva. My tenure in the Ministry of Commerce was coming to an end. I was ready to go anywhere. Happily I was ready to go to Jaunpur, but eventually I found myself in Geneva.

Answered in ‘Service Week’

During my tenure in Geneva, I had to deal with the regular influx of people from India. At that time, I was disappointed to meet Indian officials. I also realized that standards in terms of integrity and efficiency have dropped more than ever before. In 1990, I returned to India from Geneva with this concept. I had to research how optimistic and conscientious young officers looked junior after a few years. On my return from Geneva, I attended my Home Cadre UP service week. ‘Service Week’ is a three-day annual festival. All IAS in the state meet on extended weekends. Mulayam Singh Yadav was the chief guest of the Chief Minister’s capacity that year and addressed about two hundred IAS officers present at the meeting. What he said really blew me away. The lines he uttered are as follows: ‘You have the best mind and education; Some of you are great scholars; There are few scholars with brains to win the Nobel Prize; Wherever you focus, you can succeed in that area; You have a very good job; You can give your children a good education; And all of you are respected by the society. Then why do you come to me and touch my feet? Why do you come to me and lick my shoes? Why did you come to me for my personal interest? If you do this, I will do as you wish and then I will charge you. ‘That was an amazing statement; Because he summed up the situation very briefly and gave the exact reason for the collapse of that ‘steel frame’.

(Courtesy of late Subramaniam’s book ‘Baburaj aur Netanchal’, publisher- Rajkamal)