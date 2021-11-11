Mulayam Singh Yadav will end fight between Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Yadav Says SP MP Sukhram Yadav – SP MP said

Rajya Sabha MP Sukhram Singh Yadav, considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav, claims that soon the estrangement between Akhilesh and Shivpal will end and both will be seen together in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Talking to news channel ABP, Sukhram Singh said that Shivpal Yadav is a very tolerant person, Shivpal and Akhilesh both are uncles nephews and emotionally attached to Mulayam Singh Yadav and very soon Mulayam Singh will come in the middle in this matter, Will talk about both and hopefully a decision will be taken to come together.

Sukhram Yadav said that the leaders of the Samajwadi Party also want the same, he believed that the Samajwadi Party would suffer the loss of Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav fighting separately, and expressed hope that both would be together before the elections. Let us tell you that Shivpal Yadav has expressed his intention to come with Akhilesh on many occasions, while the SP chief refrains from speaking anything on this issue. He talks about giving respect but has not publicly spoken about the end of his resentment towards the uncle.

Shivpal Yadav is busy in Rath Yatra these days, on Wednesday (November 10) during a program in Balrampur district he had said that he is ready to merge his party with Samajwadi Party if he gives tickets to his people.

It is worth noting that Shivpal had separated from the SP and formed the Progressive Samajwadi Party in the year 2018. In such a situation, now before the UP 2022 assembly elections, he wants to be united again and has put his intention in front of the media many times. Recently he had said that if I get 25 percent seats, I can come with Samajwadi Party.

He had also said that we have worked very hard to build SP. If there is no alliance with SP then we can have alliance with any national party. He said that we have worked with Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) for 40-45 years and took the SP to the heights. Let us inform that when Akhilesh Yadav became the SP chief, Shivpal Yadav was removed from the post of state president and in his place Naresh Uttam was made the state president of SP.