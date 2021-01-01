Mulla Baradar arrives in Kandahar: Video: Mahabali aircraft, convoy of vehicles …

Highlights Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Bardar has arrived in Kandahar, the stronghold of his organization, from Qatar.

Mullah Baradar Commando has reached Kandahar on a US-built Qatari C-17 aircraft.

Bardar was greeted warmly by Taliban militants at the airport, with fireworks exploding inside the city

Kandahar

After the bloody occupation of Afghanistan, Taliban leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has reached the city of Kandahar, the country’s stronghold of his organization, from Qatar. Mulla Baradar Commando is said to have reached Kandahar in a security shield from Qatar’s C-17 Mahabali aircraft, which was made by the US. Bardar was warmly welcomed by Taliban militants at the airport. After this a large convoy of Mulla Baradar left the city. Taliban militants blocked the safe passage of Mullah Baradar’s convoy.

A video of Mulla Baradar’s convoy is being shared on social media. Dozens of vehicles were seen heading towards the city from Kandahar airport. Meanwhile, hooters are ringing and many people are standing in the way watching Mulla Baradar enter Kandahar. The city of Kandahar is seen as the birthplace of the Taliban movement. It is believed that for this reason Mullah Baradar did not go to Kabul and first reached Kandahar city.

In Kandahar, the Taliban set off firecrackers

A Taliban spokesman also confirmed that Mullah Baradar had reached Kandahar. The Taliban have set off firecrackers at several places in the city to welcome Bardar. Apart from the Taliban leaders, Bardar is expected to hold meetings with former presidents Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah. It is said that Mulla Bardar will be the next president of Afghanistan. Mulla Bardar along with his brother-in-law Mulla Umar founded the Taliban.

Baradar sentenced to 8 years in Pakistani jail

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, co-founder of the Taliban and Mullah Omar’s most loyal commander, was arrested in 2010 in Karachi, Pakistan. But, after Donald Trump’s suggestion and agreement with the Taliban, Pakistan released it in 2018. According to Pakistani media reports, Bardar was alone in talks with then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai over an agreement that Pakistan had ignored. Mulla Baradar was later jailed by Pakistan.

Bardar became the undisputed leader of the Afghan war

After being released from prison three years ago, Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar emerged as the undisputed winner of the 20-year war in Afghanistan. Bardar’s rank is lower than that of Taliban chief Haibatullah Akhundzada. Despite this, he is considered the hero of the Taliban, while Akhundzada is still running his terrorist organization behind the scenes.

Bardar’s brother-in-law was Mulla Umar

Abdul Gani Bardar Ki Jawani is the story of Afghanistan’s tireless and ruthless struggle. Born in Uruzgan province in 1968, Baradar was a religious fanatic from the beginning. Baradar fought in the Afghan Mujahideen against the Soviet Union in the 1980s. After the expulsion of the Russians in 1992, Afghanistan became embroiled in a civil war of rival warlords. Baradar then set up a madrasa in Kandahar with his former commander and brother-in-law Mulla Umar.