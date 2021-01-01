Mulla Hassan Akhund: Mulla Hassan Akhund, Sarajuddin Haqqani The Most Wanted Terrorist in the Taliban Government of Afghanistan

In Afghanistan, the Taliban has appointed global terrorist Mullah Hassan Akhund as the Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate. Not only that, the most wanted terrorist of America has been made the Home Minister of Afghanistan in the Taliban government. The appointment of global terrorists to the first and second positions in the Taliban government has created panic in the world. In such a situation, the question arises as to how any country can recognize the Taliban government while holding the key positions of these two banned terrorists?Mullah Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban government in Afghanistan, has been listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations. Mullah Mohammad Hassan is currently the head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body, the Rahbari Shura or Leadership Council. Mohammad Hassan is the birthplace of the Taliban in Kandahar and is the founder of the terrorist movement. Mulla Hassan Akhund served as the head of Rahbari Shura for 20 years and earned a very good name. He is a religious leader rather than a military background.

Sirajuddin Haqqani America’s Most Wanted

Sirajuddin Haqqani, who has become Afghanistan’s home minister, is on the FBI’s hit list. The US government has offered a reward of up to 5 million for information leading to the capture of the terrorist. Sirajuddin Haqqani has been leading the Haqqani Network since the death of his father, Jalaluddin Haqqani. The Haqqani network monitors the Taliban’s economic and military assets along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. Some experts believe that Haqqani was the one who started the suicide attacks in Afghanistan. The Haqqani network is believed to be responsible for a number of high-profile attacks in Afghanistan. He tried to assassinate the then President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai.

Such restrictions apply to global terrorists

Confiscation of property

As soon as it is included in the list, according to UN rules, all countries seize the money, financial assets and financial resources of the person, group or organization concerned without delay. Any country that has any property or bank account in the name of these terrorists will be immediately confiscated.

Travel ban

All countries have a ban on the movement of people on the banned list in any country in the world. Also he cannot travel freely in the country where he is. No country can grant visas or asylum to such terrorists in their own country.

Prohibition on sale and purchase of arms

As soon as it is included in the United Nations Prohibited List, the sale of arms, parts, materials, technical information to any person or organization concerned is prohibited by any country or organization. Prohibited persons or entities may not use aircraft or ships with the flag of any country.

How will the Taliban government get recognition?

It is the first time in the world that two or more global terrorists have taken the top position in a single government. The big question is how the countries that have imposed sanctions on these terrorists will finally recognize the Taliban government. If these countries recognize the rule of law, it will be considered a compromise on terrorism. On the other hand, an example will be set that despite being a terrorist, all crimes are forgiven if he becomes the head of government.

How to get the ‘Tamaga’ of Global and Most Wanted?

It is not an easy task to remove the ‘tag’ of global terrorists and most wanted from Mulla Hassan Akhund and Sirajuddin Haqqani. If a terrorist is included in the United Nations list of global terrorists, he is automatically banned in most countries of the world. India has also approved a UN-designated list of terrorists. Recognizing the Taliban government in such a situation could prove to be a difficult task for these countries.



What option does the Taliban have?

This time the world needs the Taliban, not the world. The Taliban are desperate for money to run their government. If he doesn’t have the money, Afghanistan could be devastated. On the other hand, if the world does not recognize it, political relations will not be established. In such a scenario, the Taliban will have to prove that it has severed ties with terrorism and is giving equal status to all groups, including women and religious minorities. Otherwise, these global terrorists will have to be eliminated and good and clean names will have to be included.