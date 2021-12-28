Multani of SFJ responsible for terrorist conspiracy in Delhi-Mumbai arrested in Germany, know who is this

Khalistani terrorist was in the process of carrying out more terrorist attacks like Multani, Ludhiana blasts. For this ammunition was being ordered from across the border.

A terrorist accused of Ludhiana court bomb blast has been arrested by the police in Germany. Police in Germany have arrested Jaswinder Singh Multani, a prominent member of the banned organization Sikh for Justice (SFJ), on charges of plotting terror in Delhi and Mumbai.

How was the arrest- According to information received from diplomats based in Bonn and New Delhi, the Indian government had requested the German authorities to arrest the pro-Khalistan extremist. After which Multani was arrested by the Federal Police of Germany. Multani has been accused of carrying out terror attacks, conspiracy as well as being involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition into Punjab.

Connection with Pakistan Multani, a resident of Hoshiapur in Punjab, is a close associate of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and has been involved in several separatist activities. An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Multani was on the radar of security agencies recently for sending consignments of weapons like explosives, grenades and pistols from across the border with the help of Pakistan-based operatives, according to HT.

The official also said that Multani was in the process of carrying out more terrorist attacks like the Ludhiana blasts. For this ammunition was being ordered from across the border. It is said that Multani wanted to spoil the atmosphere in the state through terror attacks before the Punjab assembly elections.

Wire started connecting from here- On February 7 this year, the Punjab Police had arrested four people from Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Ferozepur. Eight country-made pistols along with a huge quantity of ammunition were recovered from these arrested persons. Police had said that the arrested people had bought illegal weapons to carry out radical activities in Punjab.

Many conspiracies hatched- Police later arrested another person named Jeevan Singh, officials said. This man was appointed by Multani, a pro-Khalistan leader living in Germany, to target prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal. Multani had also sent money for arranging weapons to target Rajewal.

After this, again in August, Multani also added another person from Tarn Taran to his group through social media. Here he also got him two hand grenades for terrorist attacks. After this Multani started plotting terrorist attacks in Delhi and Mumbai also. Then the Government of India contacted the Government of Germany and was informed about the terrorist activities of Multani. After which the police there arrested him.

Ludhiana case- On 23 December, a massive bomb blast took place in the Ludhiana court. One was killed in this attack, while four were injured. After this attack, there was an atmosphere of panic in the state. Regarding this incident, then Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyay had said that the sacked head constable Gagandeep Singh, who was killed in the Ludhiana court blast, had links with pro-Khalistan elements and terrorist organizations. It is said that the person who was killed was planting the bomb when it exploded and the accused was also killed.