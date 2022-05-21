Multiple beach structures involved in suspicious fire: Kelowna Fire Department – Okanagan

Multiple beach structures involved in suspicious fireplace: Kelowna Fire Department – Okanagan



A hearth in Kelowna’s Decrease Mission neighbourhood early Saturday has been known as suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department says crews rushed to 4770 Crighton Highway at 5:22 a.m., following a report of a construction fireplace.

“The primary arriving officer situated a number of out of doors beach structures totally involved and (fireplace) spreading to surrounding timber,” mentioned the fireplace division.

With assist from the marine unit, the beach-front fires have been extinguished.

“RCMP are conscious of the scenario and the fireplace is suspicious in nature,” mentioned the fireplace division.

In all, three fireplace engines, one water tender, two rescue autos, a command unit and 20 personnel have been on scene.

