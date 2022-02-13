Multiple Chicago firefighters injured while fighting neighborhood fire



Six Chicago firefighters were injured in a firefight in a residential neighborhood south of the city over the weekend, but they are expected to recover, according to local officials.

Chicago Fire Department (CFD) District 5 Deputy Chief Daniel Torres told reporters Saturday that there was no “cause of death” for the fire that occurred at 112nd Place and Princeton in the Roseland neighborhood and injured first responders.

As a result of the fire, five firefighters were taken to a local hospital and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“We do it. We’re fine, we’re going to move on,” Torres told reporters. “We’ll team up again …”

Torres also told reporters that a resident lived at the address and informed firefighters at the scene that everyone in the apartment had been evacuated.

The CFD, according to a report from the Chicago Fox 32 News incident, said the fire was caused by a flashover. Chicago’s ABC 7 reported that four firefighters were “taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center” and “two were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital.”