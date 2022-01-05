Multiple crashes reported on New Jersey roads due to icy, slick conditions



NEW YORK (WABC) — Icy roads caused dozens of crashes in New Jersey and Westchester at the start of the morning commute Wednesday.

Multiple accidents closed the Pulaski Skyway in both directions just after 6 a.m.

Crews are clearing multiple crashes on the Pulaski Highway in both directions. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route. — NJDOT (@NewJerseyDOT) January 5, 2022

Two Newark police officers directing traffic at the closure at Raymond Boulevard were injured. They were taken to University Hospital in Newark.

Other slick roadways in New Jersey were also closed by crashes, including northbound Route 21 in Belleville and northbound truck Routes 1 & 9 in Jersey City.

And shortly after 7 a.m., South Brunswick Police tweeted “severe icing, 24 crashes in the past hour, dozens of roads totally impassable. Avoid travel for the next 3 hours.”

In Westchester, a 20-car crash closed westbound Interstate 287 at Route 9A in Elmsford. More than a dozen vehicles crashed on the Hutchinson River Parkway.

State police tweeted, “There are multiple automobile accidents on I-87, I-287 (mm 5.1 and 7.1) and I-95 (mm 15 southbound) throughout Westchester County due to the weather. Multiple lanes are blocked on those roadways. Use extreme caution when driving.”

The county also suspended service on its Bee-Line buses and Para-Transit.

“The safety of our riders and operators is a high priority,” said in a statement. “We will monitor road conditions and service will resume once conditions improve.”

In Connecticut, Greenwich police tweeted, “Severe icing throughout town. Numerous stuck vehicles and accidents. Highway department has a full deployment of trucks on the road.”

Accidents were also reported in New York City, with crashes blocking all lanes on the westbound Goethals Bridge and westbound Staten Island Expressway.

And Citizen app video showed the aftermath of a multi-car crash into a pole in the Woodlawn section of the Bronx.

RELATED: Winter Weather Advisory for parts of NY, NJ today; tracking snow Thursday into Friday

Other ice-related crashes reported in New Jersey:

-Route 22 west near Bloy Street

-Route 22 east near the Garden State Parkway

-Route 22 east at Springfield Road

-Route 34 both ways at Springhill Road – all lanes closed

Other ice-related crashes reported in New York:

-Williamsburg Bridge – Manhattan-bound side

-I-287 west of exit 9 – multiple accidents

-I-287 at exit 8W – overturned truck

-I-684 south near exit 3 – multiple crashes

RELATED | Evidence emerging that cloth masks are not effective against COVID

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip